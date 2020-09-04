Video: Chelsea’s Timo Werner scores for Germany vs Spain
Chelsea new boy Timo Werner was on the scoresheet for Germany in their Nations League opener against Spain last night.
The 24-year-old signing from RB Leipzig opened the scoring to bag his 12th international goal.
He struck with a powerful, low shot from just inside the penalty area in the 51st minute.
Werner’s goal appeared to have secured all three points for Germany, but Spain defender Jose Luis Gaya rescued a point with a 95th-minute equaliser.
You can see Werner’s goal and more highlights in the video below.