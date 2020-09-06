Mason Greenwood reacts to making his England debut

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood has taken to social media to react to making his senior debut for England.

The 18-year-old came off the bench during the Three Lions’ Nations League opener against Iceland.

Greenwood was introduced to replace Harry Kane in the 78th minute. He was on the pitch when Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game in Reykjavik from the penalty spot.

Writing on Twitter after the game, the young striker said: “Senior debut, a massive achievement for me and my family the journey continues.”

Greenwood’s England debut comes after he scored 17 goals in 49 appearances in a breakthrough season for United last term.