Skip to main content

Mason Greenwood reacts to making his England debut

By
-

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood has taken to social media to react to making his senior debut for England.

The 18-year-old came off the bench during the Three Lions’ Nations League opener against Iceland.

Greenwood was introduced to replace Harry Kane in the 78th minute. He was on the pitch when Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game in Reykjavik from the penalty spot.

Writing on Twitter after the game, the young striker said: “Senior debut, a massive achievement for me and my family the journey continues.”

Greenwood’s England debut comes after he scored 17 goals in 49 appearances in a breakthrough season for United last term.

Related News

Eddie Nketiah reacts to scoring in England U21 victory

Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden set to be dismissed from England camp after meeting girls in hotel

Photo: Donny van de Beek poses in Man Utd shirt

                               