Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden set to be dismissed from England camp after meeting girls in hotel

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden are set to be axed from the England squad after being caught inviting two girls into the team hotel in Reykjavik.

The pair both made their senior debuts in the 1-0 win over Iceland in the Nations League opener on Saturday evening.

But they now face being sent home in disgrace ahead of tomorrow’s game against Denmark for their breach of team rules and Iceland’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Icelandic outlet DV carried footage of the pair, wearing England team gear, in a hotel room. The legs of the person recording the video can be seen.

The video and other updates were posted on Snapchat by the girls Greenwood and Foden met.

“We had no idea about these rules, they never said we could not take pictures. “We have sent them and let them know, but they have not opened it,” the other girl told a journalist.

She says she has been in a relationship with one of these boys for a few days. “The only thing I can say is that I had been talking to one of them for a few days. I’m not going to say where, “said the girl.

Foden has a two-year-old son with his long-term partner. Greenwood is single.