Eddie Nketiah reacts to scoring in England U21 victory

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was on target for England Under-21s as they recorded a 1-2 win over Austria last night.

The 21-year-old followed up his hat-trick against Kosovo last week by opening the scoring with a deft finish after dispossessing an Austrian defender.

He is now within one goal of the England Under-21 goalscoring record held jointly by Alan Shearer and Francis Jeffers.

Writing on Twitter of the game, Nketiah said: “Another win, another goal and one step closer to qualification.”

