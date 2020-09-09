Famous Liverpool vs Leeds matches over the years

There’s a growing belief that, among the sides that earned promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, the one with the most potential to do damage in the top flight of English football is Leeds United.

History certainly supports this sentiment regarding the reigning winners of the Championship. In 1963-64, Leeds won the Second Division title. Back in what was then the First Division, Leeds finished second in the final table. When they came up again in 1982-83, United finished a solid eighth in the standings.

Certainly, the Yorkshire men will get a fine first initial of their mettle on Saturday when they play their first Premier League game since the 2003-04 season at Anfield, facing the defending EPL champions Liverpool.

At the leading online Sports Betting Sites, Liverpool is listed as second betting choice to retain their EPL title in 2020-21 at odds of +250. Leeds United is offered at seventh-best odds in this market, with a betting line of +15000.

This will be the first EPL meeting between the two clubs since Feb. 29, 2004, when Leeds United and Liverpool played to a 2-2 draw at Elland Road. In the last visit by Leeds to Anfield on Oct. 23, 2003, Liverpool were 3-1 winners.

Over the years, they’ve met in some classic matches. Will Saturday’s affair measure up to some of the more famous – and notorious – Liverpool-Leeds United clashes of the past?

May 1, 1965 FA Cup Final: Liverpool 2 Leeds 1

In 1963-64, Liverpool were First Division champions, while Leeds United were Second Division champions, earning promotion.

From the moment Leeds arrived back in the top fight in 1964, it was clear that these would be two of the top sides in English football. And it was a rivalry that would extend for a decade.

Bill Shankly’s Liverpool won this match and would again earn the FA Cup in 1973-74. The Merseyside club won First Division titles in 1965-66 and 1972-73.

By comparison, Don Revie’s Leeds United captured the FA Cup in 1971-72, the League Cup in 1967-68 and Division One titles in 1968-69 and 1973-74.

This match was where that rivalry was born. Arriving at Wembley, Leeds had never previously played in a Cup while, while Liverpool had never won the Cup.

Goalless through 90 minutes, the two sides headed to extra time. Roger Hunt converted a Gerry Byrne pass in the 93rd minute and Liverpool went ahead. Byrne played the majority of the afternoon with a broken collarbone suffered in the early moments of the match.

Bill Bremner equalized for Leeds seven minutes later. In the 119th minute, Ian St. John gave Liverpool the win, nodding home an Ian Callaghan cross.

August 10, 1974, FA Charity Shield: Liverpool 1 Leeds United 1 (Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties)

Photo: Trevor Rickard

There was a changing of the guard prior to this season. While Liverpool continued along with its winning ways, the end was nigh for Leeds as a dominant English side.

Shankly handed the reins to longtime assistant Bob Paisley, although Shankly would lead the team out one last time for this match at Wembley. Revie departed Leeds to take over as England manager. In his place, controversial Brian Clough was brought in from Derby County.

This match isn’t remembered as much for the outcome as it was for the outrage. The trouble started when Johnny Giles of Leeds cold-cocked Liverpool star Kevin Keegan with a right hook. Referee Bob Matthewson missed the punch and Giles was only given a yellow card.

A few moments later, Keegan got into an altercation with Leeds captain Billy Bremner. Matthewson caught full view of this scrap and both players were sent off.

April 13, 1991 Liverpool 5 Leeds United 4

Lee got three but so did Liverpool.

Lee Chapman netted a hat-trick for Leeds but the three points for the victory went back home with the Liverpudlians.

November 4, 2000: Leeds United 4 Liverpool 3

The scoreline of this EPL match is more commonly referred to as Viduka 4 Liverpool 3.

That’s because Australian international Mark Viduka potted all four goals for Leeds.