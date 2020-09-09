Jordan Henderson congratulates ‘class act’ Kevin de Bruyne on PFA award win

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has congratulated Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne on being crowned PFA Player of the Year.

The Belgium international was voted as the best player in the league last season by his fellow professionals.

De Bruyne was the only non-Liverpool player on the shortlist for the award, with Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold also in the running, but Henderson was magnanimous.

The Reds’ title-winning skipper, said De Bruyne’s win was well deserved.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Congratulations to @DeBruyneKev on winning the @PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. Class act on and off the pitch. Well deserved.”