Tweet: Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to winning PFA Young Player of the Year

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken to social media to react to being named PFA Player of the Year award.

The 21-year-old was confirmed as the recipient of the award, which is voted for by his fellow players, shortly before he took to the field for England in their Nations League draw against Denmark yesterday evening.

This morning Alexander-Arnold shared a photo of him posing with the award, which he said he was “humbled” to win.