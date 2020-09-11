Pablo Mari could be back this month, Gabriel Martinelli out until Christmas

Arsenal have given an injury update on sidelined duo Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli.

Spanish centre-back Mari is expected back in full training before the end of September.

He has been sidelined since suffering an ankle ligament sprain against Manchester City on June 17.

But the former Flamengo defender has now resumed running outside and is working on strengthening his ankle.

Depending on his fitness levels, he could be back in Mikel Arteta’s plans by the time the Gunners travel to champions Liverpool on September 28 or the home game against Sheffield United on October 3.

The news is less positive for Brazilian starlet Martinelli, who injured his left knee in training on June 21.

After undergoing a procedure to repair the cartilage in his left knee, the teenager returned to Brazil to visit family.

He is now back in north London to start his rehab programme. He is expecting to be back in full training by the end of the calendar year.