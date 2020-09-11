Preview: Fulham vs Arsenal

Newly-promoted Fulham host Arsenal in the first match of the 2020/21 Premier League season on Saturday lunchtime.

Fulham team news

Fulham boss Scott Parker has no injury concerns ahead of his side’s top-flight comeback.

He needs to decide whether France international goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, should got the nod over 23-year-old Slovakian Marek Rodak, who was first-choice in the Championship last season.

Mario Lemina, signed on loan from Southampton, is also in contention to make his debut.

The Gabon international midfielder, aged 27, has 46 Premier League appearances to his name for the Saints, but spent last season on loan at Galatasaray.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal could hand a debut to £22m centre-back Gabriel Magalhães, with fellow Brazilian defender David Luiz ruled out for six weeks due to the neck injury he sustained in the Community Shield win over Liverpool.

Another young defender, William Saliba, is also in contention for his debut.

Veteran winger Willian, signed on a free transfer from Chelsea, could make his first appearance for the Gunners.

Long-term injury absentees Pablo Mari (ankle) and Gabriel Martinelli (knee) remained sidelined.