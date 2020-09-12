Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Fulham

Arsenal got their 2020/21 Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a 0-3 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage today.

Former Chelsea winger Willian, signed on a free transfer, bagged the assists for all three goals in a man of the match-winning performance on his debut.

Fellow debutant Gabriel headed in Arsenal’s second goal, which was sandwiched by goals from Alexandre Lacazette and skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their winning start to the season when they posted on social media after the game.

I'm very happy with my debut! Great team work guys! But it's only the beginning, let's keep working hard! Thanks for all the support Arsenal fans!💪👊 #arsenal #premierleague #debut #W12 pic.twitter.com/eDpl9eSNjt — Willian (@willianborges88) September 12, 2020

Happy for the goal and the three points. Let it be a great season! 🔴⚪️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/CfVuLrulNZ September 12, 2020

Lovely start to my 10th season as an @arsenal player ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3hD5Nj32uW — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) September 12, 2020