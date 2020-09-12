Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Fulham

By
-

Arsenal got their 2020/21 Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a 0-3 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage today.

Former Chelsea winger Willian, signed on a free transfer, bagged the assists for all three goals in a man of the match-winning performance on his debut.

Fellow debutant Gabriel headed in Arsenal’s second goal, which was sandwiched by goals from Alexandre Lacazette and skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their winning start to the season when they posted on social media after the game.

Related News

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Aston Villa friendly

Confirmed Team News: Fulham vs Arsenal

Preview: Fulham vs Arsenal

                               