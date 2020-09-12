Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 4-3 win over Leeds

Champions Liverpool got their title defence off to a winning start with an epic 4-3 victory over newly-promoted Leeds United this evening.

Mo Salah’s late penalty, which completed his hat-trick, secured all three points for the Reds. Virgil van Dijk was also on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their opening day win over Leeds when they posted on their social media accounts after the final whistle.

Well well that was eventful! 😅 Loads of things that we could take from the game, postive and negative. Glad to get the win and contribute with my first goal of the season! 😄 pic.twitter.com/ci9pM6dSPK — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 12, 2020

We're back and with a big win. Let's go, reds! 🔴⚽️ pic.twitter.com/VhFuG8qpUw September 12, 2020

Job done, great to kick off the new season with our first win ✊🏾🔴 #premierleague #lfc pic.twitter.com/5LqqzkQiWF — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 12, 2020

Thank god for this man. Great to be back!!! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/BBPfJihiGQ — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) September 12, 2020