Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 4-3 win over Leeds

By
-

Champions Liverpool got their title defence off to a winning start with an epic 4-3 victory over newly-promoted Leeds United this evening.

Mo Salah’s late penalty, which completed his hat-trick, secured all three points for the Reds. Virgil van Dijk was also on the scoresheet for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their opening day win over Leeds when they posted on their social media accounts after the final whistle.

Related News

Video: Chelsea’s Timo Werner scores for Germany vs Spain

Confirmed Team News: Sevilla vs Man Utd lineups

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hints at new Arsenal contract

                               