Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Aston Villa friendly

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side slipped to a 1-0 loss, with Villa new boy Ollie Watkins scoring the only goal of the game.

The United players focused on the benefits of getting some playing time under their belts ahead of next weekend’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

Here’s what they had to say about the game.