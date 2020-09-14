Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to Aston Villa friendly
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of Saturday’s pre-season friendly defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side slipped to a 1-0 loss, with Villa new boy Ollie Watkins scoring the only goal of the game.
The United players focused on the benefits of getting some playing time under their belts ahead of next weekend’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.
Here’s what they had to say about the game.
Minutes in the tank… ready for next weekend 💪❤️🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/IRzT5lziEh— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 13, 2020
Nice to get some minutes in before the season yesterday!! Can’t wait to get started now! 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/R4co0fSznF— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) September 13, 2020