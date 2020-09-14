Video: Donny van de Beek makes first Man Utd appearance in defeat at Aston Villa

Manchester United’s new signing Donny van de Beek made his first appearance for the club in a pre-season friendly defeat to Aston Villa over the weekend.

The Netherlands international midfielder, signed from Ajax, started at Villa Park.

He put in an impressive display even as United – sporting their zebra print third kit – slipped to a 1-0 defeat to the Villans. The host’s big-money signing Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game.

You can see Van de Beek in action in the video below.