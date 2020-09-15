Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new three-year contract at Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is now tied to the Gunners until June 2023.

You can see him putting pen to paper in the video below.

After signing his deal, he told Arsenal’s website: “Signing for this special club was never in doubt.

“It’s thanks to our fans, my team-mates, my family and everybody at this club that I feel like I belong here. I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together.

“We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal.”

The 31-year-old is now contracted to the Gunners beyond his 34th birthday.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Dortmund in January 2018. He has scored 72 goals in 111 appearances in all competitions to date and was the joint-winner of the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in the Premier League.

He scored 29 goals in 44 games in all competitions last season, including a brace in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley last month.