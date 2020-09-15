Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Brighton

Big-spending Chelsea got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a hard-fought 1-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium last night.

Jorginho opened the scoring with a penalty won by debutant Timo Werner.

Leandro Trossard equalised for the Seagulls in the 54th-minute, but Reece James reinstated the Blues’ lead with a 25-yard rocket just two minutes later.

Centre-back Kurt Zouma added the third goal.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.