Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Brighton

Big-spending Chelsea got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start with a hard-fought 1-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium last night.

Jorginho opened the scoring with a penalty won by debutant Timo Werner.

Leandro Trossard equalised for the Seagulls in the 54th-minute, but Reece James reinstated the Blues’ lead with a 25-yard rocket just two minutes later.

Centre-back Kurt Zouma added the third goal.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the game when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

First game of the season. First Premier League goal for Chelsea!!🚀🚀New season let’s get it💙🙏🏽

Great start to the season. 🤪🙌🏻

