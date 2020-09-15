Video: Timo Werner wins a penalty, Reece James’ top-corner rocket and more Brighton vs Chelsea highlights

Chelsea made a victorious start to their 2020/21 Premier League campaign with a 1-3 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday evening.

Midfielder Jorginho opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first-half after Timo Werner, signed from RB Leipzig, was brought down by Seagulls keeper Mat Ryan.

Brighton equalised early in the second-half, with former Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey providing the assist for Leandro Trossard.

But the Blues had the lead just two minutes later when full-back Reece James fired his first Premier League goal into the top corner from 25 yards.

Kurt Zouma made sure of the result with a deflected effort 10 minutes later.

