Early Team News: Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur face Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv in their Europa League second qualification round tie on Thursday evening. Here is the Spurs team news ahead of the game.

Coach Jose Mourinho has confirmed that midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has recovered from the thigh injury that forced him to miss the Premier League opener against Everton.

The Argentina international, aged 24, will be in the squad for the trip to Bulgaria.

That leaves young defender Japhet Tanganga (thigh) as Spurs’ only injury absentee going into the game, while right-back Serge Aurier is carrying a slight knock from the Everton game.

Mourinho has also confirmed that star striker Harry Kane will start in Bulgaria.

He will be hoping to fire Spurs to a first win of the season following the 1-0 home defeat to the Toffees last weekend.

The tie is one-legged due to changes made to this season’s Europa League in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.