Emi Martinez: Aston Villa sign goalkeeper from Arsenal

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez in a £17m deal.

Martinez, aged 28, had been expected to leave the Gunners after being left out of the matchday squad for their Premier League opener against Fulham last weekend.

The 6ft 5in Argentine has now signed a four-year contract at Villa Park.

Martinez impressed in 23 appearances for Arsenal last season, including the FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley last month. His playing time was boosted by an injury to first-choice keeper Bernd Leno.

But after coach Mikel Arteta refused to offer guarantees over his role this season, the keeper has opted to move on rather than risk a return to his previous cycle of benchwarming and loan spells.

He had spent time at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Getafe and Reading in his 10 years at the Emirate Stadium since joining Arsenal from Independiente in 2010.