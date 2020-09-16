Gareth Bale: Tottenham in talks to re-sign Real Madrid star

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to bring Gareth Bale back to the club.

Jose Mourinho’s side are working on a loan deal for their former player. They are currently the favourites to finalise the move, but could face competition from Manchester United.

The Wales international, aged 31, left Spurs to join Real Madrid in an £85m deal in 2013. He has won four Champions League titles and scores 100 goals for Los Blancos, but is out-of-favour with coach Zinedine Zidane.

The north London club are now negotiating a deal to re-sign Bale, whose agent has talked up the move.

Jonathan Barnett told the BBC: “Gareth still loves Spurs. It’s where he wants to be.”

But the move is likely to be dependent on Madrid agreeing to cover a large chunk of Bale’s £600,000-a-week wages.

Bale’s relationship with the Spanish giants soured after a transfer to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning was blocked last year.