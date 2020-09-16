Video: Tottenham training ahead of Lokomotiv Plovdiv game

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been training at their Hotspur Way base this morning ahead of their Europa League clash with Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Jose Mourinho’s side travel to Bulgaria for their second qualifying round tie tomorrow evening. They can book their place in the next round because the games are being played as one-legged ties this season.

Among those training today were star striker Harry Kane, who will feature in Thursday’s game.

You can Spurs at work on the training ground on Wednesday morning in the video below.