Confirmed Team News: Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham Hotspur lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this evening’s Europa League second qualification round tie between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Tottenham Hotspur.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv team to play Tottenham

Starting XI: Lukov, Petrovic, Costa, Masoero, Tsvetanov, Vitanov, Salinas, Umarboev, Karagaren, Iliev, Aralica

Tottenham team to play Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Tottenham welcome fit-again midfielder Giovani Lo Celso into their starting lineup after he recovered from a thigh injury.

The Argentina international’s return is one of four changes made to the side defeated by Everton in the Premier League opener.

Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn also come into Jose Mourinho’s team.

They replace Dele Alli, who has been left behind in London, Toby Alderweireld, Harry Winks and Lucas Moura.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Doherty, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Son, Kane