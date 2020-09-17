I get it: you want to make money from sports betting.

Who doesn’t?

But how many punters actually end up winning money from betting?

Not too many.

Out of the few that do, only a handful of them manages to do it consistently.

What does that tell you?

That sports betting isn’t cherries and cheese.

It takes a lot of strategies, discipline, and a tiny bit of luck.

Since I’m not Lady Luck, I can’t gift you luck. And I’m definitely not dragging you into those long boring talks about betting strategies.

However, I can teach you discipline.

Below are five key principles we believe every sports punter must keep at their fingertips.

Expert Advice: Bookmark this post on your browser so that you can return to it the next time you want to try your luck on a sports betting website like Sbobet.

Five key betting principles you need to remember at all times

Have a goal

Diversify

Never forget you’re not in control

Don’t think you can do it alone

Know when to back out

Have a goal

It wasn’t until recently that I realized some punters actually bet without having a goal. And by “goal,” I mean something they’re trying to achieve.

If you’re one such person, you really have to change your approach today.

An ideal betting goal would be something like:

“I want to make $1k from football betting in the next three months.”

You don’t just walk into a betting room wanting to win millions on one day and on another day, wanting to win a few thousand.

You need to have a set target – an amount you’re aiming for.

If you have this, it will be easier for you to cut your risks.

For example, if your goal is to earn $5k in a month and you’ve already won $3k in the first week, you might opt to take a break from betting in the second week if you observe that the games in that week are too risky.

Diversify

At all times, you need to continually get yourself acquainted with as many leagues happening in your sports betting niche as possible. For example, if you’re a football bettor, you don’t just want to master the English Premier League alone. You should look to add a bit of Bundesliga, La Liga, etc. into the mix.

If you can learn about 10 more different leagues, do it. By doing this, the inevitable losing runs from each league will be absorbed by the winnings in the other 9 leagues.

Never forget you’re not in control

Everyone bettor knows they have little influence on how a game of horse racing, for instance, will play out. But how many times do they actually put this knowledge to use?

Many a time, bettors make selections based on their own personal conviction, interest, and opinion about an event.

This is a very wrong approach to betting.

You should always keep in mind that you don’t get to control what happens on a sporting pitch. Therefore, any selection you want to make should be strictly based on what the numbers say and not what your heart says.

Don’t think you can do it alone

Betting is not to be confused with your home DIY task. It is a complex and complicated exercise that sometimes require the help of an expert.

Once you get stuck on decisions and can’t seem to make your mind on which selections to go with, get help from trusted sources.

There are tons of tipsters and sports prediction websites on the internet. Find a reputable one to use. If possible, you can look for paid services; they tend to produce better results than free sites.

Know when to back out

It can be tough backing out of a betting action, no doubt.

If you’re losing, you want to get your money back. If you’re winning, you want to win more.

But you and I both know that tough as it may, you always have to exit a betting platform at some points. Otherwise, you’d ruin your bankroll.

When to exit, however, is the challenge everybody has.

The good news?

A betting goal can help you decide when to exit a betting platform.

Without a goal, you would always be tempted to play more games – whether because you see more opportunities or because you’re trying to chase your losses.

But with your goal guiding you, you can always measure your current position against what you’re trying to achieve.