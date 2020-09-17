Gareth Bale due in UK on Friday to complete Tottenham move

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is expected to fly to London tomorrow to finalise his loan move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to the BBC.

The Wales international is on the verge of rejoining his former club. Talks between Madrid and Spurs are progressing positively and, unless there are any hiccups, Bale is due to arrive in the UK on Friday to complete the deal.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has already confirmed that his client wants to make the move and that a deal is close to completion.

The 31-year-old is training alone at Madrid’s base today as he awaits news on how negotiations have progressed.

La Liga champions Real are expected to agree to cover a proportion of Bale’s mammoth £600,000 wages for the duration of his time with Spurs.

If, as expected, a deal is struck, he will leave the Spanish capital tomorrow to seal his return to north London.