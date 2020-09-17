Gareth Bale expected to sign for Spurs by the end of the week

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to complete a deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the club by the end of this week, according to The Guardian.

The move is now close to completion, with agreement having been reached between the two clubs over Bale’s wages, which was the biggest stumbling block to any deal.

Madrid have agreed to cover a portion of Bale’s £600,000-a-week salary while he is on loan at Spurs.

His agent Jonathan Barnett indicated that he expects the Wales international to finalise a return to north London, suggesting the Tottenham deal is further down the line than Bale’s prospective move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning, which Madrid pulled the plug on last summer.

Barnett told Sky: “There’s reason to believe a deal is close and things could move very quickly if discussions continue to go well.

“Without doubt Gareth is closer to leaving Madrid than at any time in the last seven years.”

Bale left Tottenham to join Los Blancos in an £85m deal in 2013. He has won four Champions League titles during his time at the Bernabeu, but is surplus to requirements under coach Zinedine Zidane.