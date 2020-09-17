Man Utd star explains cryptic social media posts

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has taken to Twitter to explain some strange tweets sent from his account.

The French star revealed that his young son had got hold of his phone to fire off the series of tweets.

United fans were left scratching their heads trying to work on the meaning behind Martial’s cryptic messages, before last season’s top scorer got to grips with the hacker in his own home.

In an explanatory tweet, Martial said:

Sorry guys my little boy took my phone 😂 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) September 16, 2020

Here are the tweets sent by Martial’s son.