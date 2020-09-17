Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool agree £27.3m fee for Bayern Munich midfielder

Liverpool have agreed a €30m (£27.3m) fee with Bayern Munich for the signing of midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to The Guardian.

The Premier League champions had been reluctant to match Bayern’s asking price for a 29-year-old who is into the final year of his contract.

But the Reds have now decided to bite the bullet and bolster their midfield with the addition of the Spain international, who is Jurgen Klopp’s top transfer target.

Thiago, who had indicated to Bayern that he wanted to move on, is believed to be happy with the personal terms on offer at Anfield and is an admirer of the Reds’ style of play under Klopp, so the deal now looks like a formality.

His arrival is tipped to spell the end of Georginio Wijnaldum’s time at Anfield. The Netherlands international is believed to be a transfer target for Ronaldo Koeman’s Barcelona.

Thiago would become Liverpool’s second signing of the summer following the £11.75m arrival of left-back Kosta Tsimikas from Olympiakos.

The son of Brazilian World Cup winner Mazinho, came through the ranks at Barcelona. He joined Bayern in 2013 and has made 233 appearances for the Bundesliga and European champions.