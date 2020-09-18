Liverpool confirm Thiago Alcantara squad number

Liverpool have announced that new signing Thiago Alcantara will wear the number 6 shirt.

The £20m signing’s squad number was actually announced before the signing. A video of the number 6 shirt hanging in the dressing room at Anfield was shared on the Reds’ social media accounts a couple of minutes before Thiago’s arrival was confirmed.

Thiago previously wore the number 6 jersey at former club Bayern Munich.

Liverpool’s number 6 shirt was handily vacated by centre-back Dejan Lovren, who joined Zenit St Petersburg earlier this summer. The Croatia international had worn the shirt for the past six seasons.

John Arne Riise, Fabio Aurelio, Luis Alberto, Andrea Dossena, Markus Babbell, Phil Babb, Neil Ruddock and Don Hutchison are among the others to have worn number 6 for the Reds in the Premier League era.

Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen, Emlyn Hughes and Phil Thompson have also worn number 6 for Liverpool.