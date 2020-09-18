Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The Spain international, aged 29, has signed what the Reds are calling a long-term contract. The BBC claims it is a four-year deal running until June 2024.

According to the same report, Liverpool have paid £20m to sign Jurgen Klopp’s top summer transfer target. That fee could rise to £25m with add-ons, but is still less than the £27.3m that had been widely reported in the build-up to the announcement.

After completing his transfer to the Reds, Thiago told Liverpool’s in-house media team: “I think it’s an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very, very happy to be here.

“When the years are passing, you are trying to win as much as you can – and when you win, you want to win more. I think this club describes what I am as well; I want to achieve all of the goals, win as many trophies as possible.

“It also [has] this kind of family [feeling] that I need because we [like to] have a very close relationship with the club and I think I will feel this, I will have this feeling, with this club as well.”

Liverpool have also confirmed Thiago’s squad number. He will wear the number 6 shirt.

Thiago, who was part of the Bayern side that won the Champions League and Bundesliga last season, moves to Anfield after seven years in Germany. He previously played for Barcelona.

Thiago is the Premier League champions’ second signing of the transfer window after the arrival of left-back Kosta Tsimikas from Olympiacos.