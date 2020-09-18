Liverpool team news ahead of Chelsea match

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated he has injury concerns over a few of his players going into this weekend’s game against Chelsea.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said that his squad have a “few little things here and there” after an intense week. But he is hopeful that those struggling “should be okay”.

The Reds started their title defence with a 4-3 win over Leeds United last Saturday. It appears some members of the squad have picked up knocks in the game or in training since.

Klopp did not give specifics of which players are doubts, but indicated that it was too early to say who would be available with two training sessions still to take place before the match.

The German coach does not expect any of the players who missed the Leeds game to return, which would suggest that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (muscular) and Konstantinos Tsimikas (match fitness) will still be absent from the matchday squad.

Liverpool look set to complete the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara before this game, but it is unlikely he will feature.