Skip to main content

Video: Gareth Bale arrives at Tottenham’s training ground

By
-

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground to seal his return to his former club.

The 31-year-old is expected to rejoin Spurs on loan.

He arrived at the north London club’s Hotspur Way base a short time ago to finalise the deal.

Bale gave a thumbs-up to supporters gathered outside the training ground entrance as he car in which he was the front-seat passenger pulled in.

Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon arrived at the same time to complete his own move to Spurs.

You can see Bale and Reguilon’s arrival in the video below.

Related News

Liverpool confirm Thiago Alcantara squad number

Liverpool sign Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara wearing Liverpool kit (photo and video)

                               