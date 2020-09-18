Video: Gareth Bale arrives at Tottenham’s training ground

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground to seal his return to his former club.

The 31-year-old is expected to rejoin Spurs on loan.

He arrived at the north London club’s Hotspur Way base a short time ago to finalise the deal.

Bale gave a thumbs-up to supporters gathered outside the training ground entrance as he car in which he was the front-seat passenger pulled in.

Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon arrived at the same time to complete his own move to Spurs.

You can see Bale and Reguilon’s arrival in the video below.