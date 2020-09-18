Thiago Alcantara posts farewell message to Bayern Munich fans ahead of Liverpool transfer

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has posted a goodbye message to the club’s supporters ahead of his transfer to Liverpool.

We reported yesterday that the Spain international, aged 29, was on the verge of a move to Anfield after the Premier League champions agreed a £27m fee with Bayern.

It looks like confirmation of Thiago’s arrival on Merseyside is now imminent after he took to social media to bid farewell to Bayern supporters.

Addressing fans of the European and Bundesliga champions via his official Twitter account, he confirmed his impending departure.

Thiago wrote: “Yes, it has been the most difficult decision of my career. I decided to close this chapter in this marvellous club. The club where I grew and developed myself as player during the last 7 years.”

You can see his full farewell statement below.