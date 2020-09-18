Thiago Alcantara wearing Liverpool kit (photo and video)

Liverpool’s new signing Thiago Alcantara has donned the club’s shirt for the first time.

The 29-year-old midfielder completed his £27.3m transfer from Bayern Munich this afternoon.

Soon after putting pen to paper on his contract with the Reds, the Spain international pulled on the famous jersey for the first time as part of his post-signing formalities.

He got kitted out in the Premier League champions’ 2020/21 home kit in the dressing room at Anfield.

You can see Thiago wearing a Liverpool’s shirt in the video below.