Tweets: Thiago Alcantara reacts to joining Liverpool
Liverpool’s new signing Thiago Alcantara has been posting on social media after sealing his £20m transfer from Bayern Munich.
The Spain international, aged 29, signed for the Premier League champions this afternoon.
Since putting pen to paper on a four-year contract that will keep him at Anfield until June 2024, Thiago has been posting on his Twitter account to give his thoughts on becoming a Liverpool player.
Here is what he has had to say so far.
This is Anfield. Challenge accepted! 🙌🏽
UP THE REDS! 🔴 @LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/LriS587qRs— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020
📍Liverpool.— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020
What a nice day! Thank you for your lovely welcome 😃 @LFC pic.twitter.com/P6WX3NChTq
Positive vibes always! 🤣🤣👏👏 🕺🏼🕺🏼 https://t.co/MFLvprglZT— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020
It was a good friday! ✌🏼 good night! #YNWA https://t.co/jKOMXM7vix— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020