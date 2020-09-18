Skip to main content

Tweets: Thiago Alcantara reacts to joining Liverpool

By
-

Liverpool’s new signing Thiago Alcantara has been posting on social media after sealing his £20m transfer from Bayern Munich.

The Spain international, aged 29, signed for the Premier League champions this afternoon.

Since putting pen to paper on a four-year contract that will keep him at Anfield until June 2024, Thiago has been posting on his Twitter account to give his thoughts on becoming a Liverpool player.

Here is what he has had to say so far.

