Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Liverpool lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of this afternoon’s Chelsea vs Liverpool clash in the Premier League.

Chelsea team to play Liverpool

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard makes one change to the side that beat Brighton & Hove Albion in the first game of the season.

Midfielder Matteo Kovacic comes in to replace Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are once again the only summer signings to feature in the matchday squad. Both start for the Blues.

Starting XI: Kepa, James, Zouma, Christensen, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Liverpool team to play Chelsea

Today's line-up 🆚 @ChelseaFC…



Gomez (minor knock) and Matip (minor muscle issue) both miss out. Thiago named on the bench. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 20, 2020

New signing Thiago Alcantara is among the substitutes for Premier League champions Liverpool.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder could make his debut from the bench, but fellow new arrival Diogo Jota is not involved.

Defenders Joe Gomez (knock) and Joel Matip (minor muscular problem) both miss out due to injury, so midfielder Fabinho partners Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

Fabinho for Gomez is the only change to the side that beat Leeds United 4-3 in the pulsating Premier League opener.

Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane