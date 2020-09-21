Andy Robertson and Kenny Dalglish exchange jibes over their books

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish have been poking fun at each other over their respective literary careers.

Dalglish shared a photo showing him holding a copy of Robbo’s book Now You’re Gonna Believe Us. The Anfield great suggested that reading it would be a “great sedative”.

Scotland star Robertson responded with a picture of his own showing Dalglish’s book My Liverpool Home propping up his coffee table. He joked that Sir Kenny had always been “such a good support”.