Andy Robertson and Kenny Dalglish exchange jibes over their books
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish have been poking fun at each other over their respective literary careers.
Dalglish shared a photo showing him holding a copy of Robbo’s book Now You’re Gonna Believe Us. The Anfield great suggested that reading it would be a “great sedative”.
Scotland star Robertson responded with a picture of his own showing Dalglish’s book My Liverpool Home propping up his coffee table. He joked that Sir Kenny had always been “such a good support”.
Sir Kenny has always been such a good support https://t.co/HfSttd1wKZ pic.twitter.com/s1u4VffH9C— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) September 21, 2020