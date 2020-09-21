Tweet: Donny van de Beek reacts to losing to Crystal Palace on his Man Utd debut

Manchester United’s summer signing Donny van de Beek scored on his debut – but the goal came as scant consolation as his new side suffered a home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The former Ajax midfielder came off the bench to replace Paul Pogba in the 67th minute.

United were trailing to Andros Townsend’s early opener at that stage. Goals from former Red Devils winger Wilfried Zaha either side of Van de Beek’s effort secured all three points for the Eagles.

Here’s what the Netherlands international had to say about his first competitive appearance as a United player.