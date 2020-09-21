Tweet: Donny van de Beek reacts to losing to Crystal Palace on his Man Utd debut
Manchester United’s summer signing Donny van de Beek scored on his debut – but the goal came as scant consolation as his new side suffered a home defeat to Crystal Palace.
The former Ajax midfielder came off the bench to replace Paul Pogba in the 67th minute.
United were trailing to Andros Townsend’s early opener at that stage. Goals from former Red Devils winger Wilfried Zaha either side of Van de Beek’s effort secured all three points for the Eagles.
Here’s what the Netherlands international had to say about his first competitive appearance as a United player.
Happy to make my debut for @manutd tonight, but disappointed with the result. We keep our heads up and go for our next game on Tuesday👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/1b0DYFr9IC— Donny van de Beek (@Donny_beek6) September 19, 2020