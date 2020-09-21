Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to victory

Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday evening.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah’s 85th-minute winner secured all three points for the Gunners.

Alexandre Lacazette had given the hosts the lead midway through the first-half, when he headed in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s chipped cross.

Michail Antonio equalised for the Hammers on the stroke of half-time.

The match appeared to be heading for a draw until Nketiah tapped in from Dani Ceballos’ pass.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their victory.

