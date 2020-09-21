Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to victory
Arsenal maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday evening.
Substitute Eddie Nketiah’s 85th-minute winner secured all three points for the Gunners.
Alexandre Lacazette had given the hosts the lead midway through the first-half, when he headed in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s chipped cross.
Michail Antonio equalised for the Hammers on the stroke of half-time.
The match appeared to be heading for a draw until Nketiah tapped in from Dani Ceballos’ pass.
Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their victory.
Just in time !⏳📞 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/t35cRgi3k0— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) September 19, 2020
Difficult game, but we won the three points. Congratulations to the whole team. Come on, Gunners! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/J2byDxpThE— Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) September 19, 2020
View this post on Instagram
🔴⚪️Another +3 victory by the team. 🙌🏻⚽️Happy to be again part of the starting 11! Now it's time to continue working and keeping up the winning streak! Let's go Gunners!💪💪 🔴⚪️Otra victoria +3 del equipo. 🙌🏻⚽️Feliz de volver a estar en el 11! Toca seguir trabajando y continuar la racha! Vamos Gunners!💪💪 @Arsenal #PremierLeague #Victory #gunners