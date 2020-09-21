Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Chelsea

Liverpool continued their perfect start to their title defence with a 0-2 win over big-spending Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

Two goals from Senegalese forward Sadio Mane early in the second-half secured all three points for the Reds.

The hosts had been reduced to 10 men in injury time at the end of the first half when Andreas Christensen was sent-off for a foul on Mane.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their win over Chelsea.

Let's keep on going boys! #YnwA❤️

