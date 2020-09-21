Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Chelsea
Liverpool continued their perfect start to their title defence with a 0-2 win over big-spending Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.
Two goals from Senegalese forward Sadio Mane early in the second-half secured all three points for the Reds.
The hosts had been reduced to 10 men in injury time at the end of the first half when Andreas Christensen was sent-off for a foul on Mane.
Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their win over Chelsea.
Great team effort 💪🏾— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 20, 2020
And Up the Reds! @LFC pic.twitter.com/2abC35262J
red debut 😍#YNWA pic.twitter.com/RWQEPcRkU1— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 20, 2020
Top performance by the team 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Qock5cbsnA— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) September 20, 2020
Great 3 points! 🙌🏼— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) September 21, 2020
Great team performance. #AB1 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/w4CDtEg9AU
3️⃣ points— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 20, 2020
🧤 clean sheet
⚽️⚽️ Super Sadio #YNWA pic.twitter.com/AfGVA3Wtct
Win + clean sheet! pic.twitter.com/pzwtQT8oxh— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 20, 2020
GET INNN!! 🙌🏾 Important win on the road 💪🏾🔴 #YNWA #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/6FQHmiATLj— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 20, 2020
Great one today, lads. Big win. 💪🏾👊🏾 #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Amgj8zpElP— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) September 20, 2020
T̶h̶i̶a̶g̶o̶ ̶F̶r̶i̶d̶a̶y̶, J̶o̶t̶a̶ ̶S̶a̶t̶u̶r̶d̶a̶y̶, SADIO SUNDAY!! pic.twitter.com/gGg4gvrXNU— Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) September 20, 2020
2 goals— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) September 20, 2020
Clean sheet
3 Points
C'mon REDS!!! 💪🏻🔴 https://t.co/QKwIshdkXX