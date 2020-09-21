Tweets and Photos: Spurs players reach to thrashing Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to secure a first Premier League win of the season over Southampton yesterday.

Danny Ings gave the Saints a first-half lead at St Mary’s, but Heung-min Son equalised on the stroke of half-time.

The South Korea international scored another three goals in the second-half, with Harry Kane also on target.

Ings pulled one back from the penalty spot in the final minute.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their 2-5 victory.

Brilliant comeback win. Congrats Sonny on your 4 goals. You’re welcome 😂 #COYS pic.twitter.com/bxeEZGPQXk — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 20, 2020