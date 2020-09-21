Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players reach to thrashing Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to secure a first Premier League win of the season over Southampton yesterday.

Danny Ings gave the Saints a first-half lead at St Mary’s, but Heung-min Son equalised on the stroke of half-time.

The South Korea international scored another three goals in the second-half, with Harry Kane also on target.

Ings pulled one back from the penalty spot in the final minute.

Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their 2-5 victory.

View this post on Instagram

What a big win, good team performance looking forward to Tuesday! Thank you for your amazing support again and Thank you for 4 assists 🐐 #COYS ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

A post shared by Son HeungMin(손흥민)🇰🇷 (@hm_son7) on

