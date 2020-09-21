Tweets and Photos: Spurs players reach to thrashing Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to secure a first Premier League win of the season over Southampton yesterday.
Danny Ings gave the Saints a first-half lead at St Mary’s, but Heung-min Son equalised on the stroke of half-time.
The South Korea international scored another three goals in the second-half, with Harry Kane also on target.
Ings pulled one back from the penalty spot in the final minute.
Here’s what the Spurs players had to say about their 2-5 victory.
Brilliant comeback win. Congrats Sonny on your 4 goals. You’re welcome 😂 #COYS pic.twitter.com/bxeEZGPQXk— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 20, 2020
Good team effort. We keep pushing👊🏽. Sonny & Harry top class👏🏼. COYS⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GEU8PxGfrR— Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (@hojbjerg23) September 20, 2020
🦾 Well done team #COYS ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️👏🏾 #Sonny pic.twitter.com/dqMBa7uC3a— DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) September 20, 2020
Great win 🙌🏼 Congratulations Sonny ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/2PmFqY8hC2— Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) September 20, 2020