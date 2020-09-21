Video: Jurgen Klopp praises ‘natural’ Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised new signing Thiago Alcantara for his performance in yesterday’s win over Chelsea.

The former Bayern Munich man came off the bench to replace injured captain Jordan Henderson at half-time despite having not yet trained with his new team-mates.

Klopp said that everything Thiago did on the pitch was natural and that while it wasn’t perfect, it was “really good”.

You can hear the Liverpool manager’s post-match assessment of Thiago’s debut in the video below.