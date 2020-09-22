Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical

Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is undergoing a medical at Chelsea ahead of a transfer, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

After having a bid for Mendy rejected earlier in the transfer window, the Blues have now got their man.

The Senegal international, aged 28, is set to move to Stamford Bridge to provide competition for under-fire club record £71m signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup tie against Barnsley, Lampard said: “We have brought Mendy in for that competition.

“I don’t know what benefits in the long run, football is in your hands. Competition is a regular thing. It’s in everyone’s hands to get into the squad.”

Argentine veteran Willy Caballero, aged 38, will start against Barnsley, but Lampard said he made that selection decision before Kepa’s high-profile error against Liverpool last weekend.

The former Atletico Madrid man was at fault for the Reds’ second goal, when his pass was intercepted by Sadio Mane.

It was the latest in a series of mistakes by Kepa, who was dropped in favour of Caballero last season due to his repeated errors.

Mendy made 25 appearances and kept nine clean sheets for Rennes last season, having joined from Reims in 2019.