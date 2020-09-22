Kylian Mbappe linked with Liverpool transfer

Liverpool will try to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe next summer, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The Premier League champions will go up against Real Madrid to sign Mbappe ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, the report claims.

Mbappe, aged 21, is under contract at Parc des Princes until June 2022. He has so far shown no indication that he plans to sign an extension to the four-year contract he signed when he completed a €180m permanent transfer from Monaco in 2018.

That raises the prospect of PSG having to sell him next summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.

Even with a year left on his contract, Mbappe would still command a huge fee.

The World Cup winner is in line to become world football’s biggest star as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi come to the end of their careers.

He has scored 91 goals in 125 appearances for PSG since joining them on a initial season-long loan in 2017.