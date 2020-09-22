Video: Alex Runarsson’s first interview as an Arsenal player

Arsenal’s new signing Alex Runarsson has given his first interview since joining the club.

The Icelandic goalkeeper, aged 25, sat down with the Gunners’ in-house media team after signing a four-year contact and completing his move from French side Dijon.

Runarsson has been signed to replace Emi Martinez, who joined Aston Villa last week, and is expected to provide cover for first-choice keeper Bernd Leno.

You can hear Runarsson’s thoughts on his transfer to Arsenal in the video below.