Dean Henderson reacts to making his Man Utd debut

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been giving his thoughts on making his first-team debut for Manchester United.

The 23-year-old said he had dreamt of playing for United his whole life.

He finally got the chance to do so when he was named in the starting XI for last night’s Carabao Cup win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Henderson kept a clean sheet on his debut, including making an impressive save to deny Tom Lockyer an equaliser when United led 0-1.

Writing on Twitter after the final whistle, the England Under-21 international said: “I dreamt about this my whole life!! Unbelievable feeling to make my debut for the club I love!!

“Clean sheet and a win to top it off!!!”

For a long time, it looked like Henderson was not going to get the chance to play for United, with David de Gea and Sergio Romero blocking his route to first-team football.

But his outstanding form during two successive season-long loan spells at Sheffield United, coupled with De Gea’s loss of form, have raised the prospect of the academy product establishing himself as United’s no.1.

You can see Henderson’s save from Lockyer in the video below.