Dele Alli: Jose Mourinho dismisses PSG transfer rumours

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho says he expects attacking midfielder Dele Alli to stay at the club.

The England international, aged 24, has played just 45 minutes so far this season. He was hauled off at half-time in the defeat to Everton in Spurs’ Premier League opener, and was then left at home for the Europa League trip to Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Those circumstances, the release of the All Or Nothing documentary showing Alli’s uneasy relationship with Mourinho and the signing of Gareth Bale have all increased speculation over the former MK Dons man’s future.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with interest in Alli, but Mourinho says he is not expecting a transfer.

Speaking at his pre-match press ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie at North Macedonian side Shkendija, the Spurs boss confirmed Alli will feature in the game but also said he needs to “improve.

Mourinho told reporters: “He is coming and he has a chance to play. It’s important for him to perform.”

He added: “I am not tired of Dele because he is a great kid, but I am tired of questions on Dele.

“I always feel that 99 per cent of the responsibility is the player. I have 1 per cent. Me and my staff and the people that work, everybody has 1 per cent.”

Spurs face Shkendija at 7pm UK time tomorrow evening.