Photos: Sergio Reguilon joins Tottenham training

Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Sergio Reguilon has joined his new team-mates for training as they prepare to face Shkendija in their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

The former Real Madrid left-back was in action at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground this morning.

Reguilon, aged 23, will hope to make his Spurs debut in tomorrow’s game and begin to stake his claim to get the nod over Ben Davies as Jose Mourinho’s first-choice left-back.

You can see Reguilon getting to work with Tottenham’s squad in the selection of photos below.