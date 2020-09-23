Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Luton Town
Manchester United recorded their first win of the season with a 0-3 win over Luton Town in last night’s Carabao Cup tie at Kenilworth Road.
The match wasn’t quite as comfortable as the scoreline indicates, with Juan Mata breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time and substitutes Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scoring in the closing minutes of the game.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.
Good start to our #CarabaoCup campaign 💪🏻 ⚽️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/E4XQZNa9SX— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) September 22, 2020
Job done for tonight.— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 22, 2020
Night all x pic.twitter.com/vvkgUksbGC
I dreamt about this my whole life!! Unbelievable feeling to make my debut for the club I love!! Clean sheet and a win to top it off!!! 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/BzfrZEAEHt— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) September 22, 2020