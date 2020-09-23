Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Luton Town

Manchester United recorded their first win of the season with a 0-3 win over Luton Town in last night’s Carabao Cup tie at Kenilworth Road.

The match wasn’t quite as comfortable as the scoreline indicates, with Juan Mata breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time and substitutes Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scoring in the closing minutes of the game.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on the match. Here’s what they had to say.

Job done for tonight.

Night all x pic.twitter.com/vvkgUksbGC — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 22, 2020