Chelsea’s Kai Havertz reacts to his hat-trick vs Barnsley

Kai Havertz broke his Chelsea duck and scored the first hat-trick of his career with three goals in a 6-0 win over Barnsley last night.

The 21-year-old Germany international, signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m earlier this month, chalked up his first goals for the Blues in the Carabao Cup third round tie.

Writing on social media after the match, Havertz said: “So happy about my first goals.”

The post was accompanied by an image of Havertz with the match ball.