Chelsea’s Kai Havertz reacts to his hat-trick vs Barnsley
Kai Havertz broke his Chelsea duck and scored the first hat-trick of his career with three goals in a 6-0 win over Barnsley last night.
The 21-year-old Germany international, signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m earlier this month, chalked up his first goals for the Blues in the Carabao Cup third round tie.
Writing on social media after the match, Havertz said: “So happy about my first goals.”
The post was accompanied by an image of Havertz with the match ball.
so happy about my first goals. 💪🏻💙 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/llLwzb3Rkf— Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) September 23, 2020