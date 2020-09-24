Edouard Mendy: Chelsea sign Rennes goalkeeper

Chelsea have completed the signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Senegal international, aged 28, has joined the Blues on a five-year contract running until June 2025.

Mendy will provide competition for club record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made another high-profile error in last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool.

Speaking to Chelsea’s in-house media team, he said: “I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.”

The last time Chelsea signed a goalkeeper from Rennes, it proved to be a good decision. Petr Cech, who made the same move in 2004, is now the Blues’ technical and performance advisor and identified Mendy as a transfer target.

Mendy joined Rennes from Reims in 2019. He made 33 appearances last season, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding only 31 goals.

He has won eight caps for Senegal to date.