Video: Edouard Mendy’s message to Chelsea fans

Chelsea’s new signing Edouard Mendy has recorded a video message for the club’s supporters.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper, signed from French side Rennes on a five-year contract this morning, sent a short clip to Blues fans in which he said he was looking forward to seeing them at Stamford Bridge.

Mendy might face a bit of a wait for this to become a reality given that the prospect of fans in stadiums is now looking distant once again.